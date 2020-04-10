Easter cinnamon rolls make great edible crafts

Obviously, Easter will look very different for many people this year, and I know it will be especially hard for children who already may be a little confused about the current situation. That’s why I recommend making it as fun as possible by trying out something new.
Have you ever heard of edible crafting? It’s the act of creating crafts with food! I channeled that term while trying to think of something fun for kids in the kitchen for Easter.
I used cinnamon rolls (yum!) as my canvas for creating Easter scenes like a cute marshmallow bunny butt and a bird’s nest.
I topped my cinnamon rolls with homemade cream cheese frosting because it’s thicker than the frosting provided in the cinnamon roll packs.
Cinnamon roll cream cheese frosting
Ingredients
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup Challenge butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups powdered sugar (240 grams) add up to 1 additional cup if too runny
Directions
- Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth.
- Mix in vanilla extract and salt.
- Slowly add powdered sugar to bowl and beat until it’s incorporate.
Bird’s Nest Cinnamon Rolls
Ingredients
- 1 package of your favorite cinnamon rolls
- 1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 teaspoon cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup to 1 cup of cinnamon roll cream cheese frosting
- Egg-shaped candies for decoration
Directions
- Bake cinnamon rolls according to package instructions and allow to cool.
- While cinnamon rolls are cooling, combine coconut and cocoa powder.
- Spread cream cheese frosting onto cinnamon rolls. The frosting layer should be about 1/2 inch thick.
- Sprinkle shredded coconut onto cinnamon rolls. You want the outside edges to be throughly covered so it resembles a nest.
- Add egg-shaped candies to the center of the cinnamon roll.