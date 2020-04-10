Easter cinnamon rolls make great edible crafts

Obviously, Easter will look very different for many people this year, and I know it will be especially hard for children who already may be a little confused about the current situation. That’s why I recommend making it as fun as possible by trying out something new.

Have you ever heard of edible crafting? It’s the act of creating crafts with food! I channeled that term while trying to think of something fun for kids in the kitchen for Easter.

I used cinnamon rolls (yum!) as my canvas for creating Easter scenes like a cute marshmallow bunny butt and a bird’s nest.

I topped my cinnamon rolls with homemade cream cheese frosting because it’s thicker than the frosting provided in the cinnamon roll packs.

Cinnamon roll cream cheese frosting

Ingredients

8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup Challenge butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups powdered sugar (240 grams) add up to 1 additional cup if too runny

Directions

Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Mix in vanilla extract and salt. Slowly add powdered sugar to bowl and beat until it’s incorporate.

Bird’s Nest Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

1 package of your favorite cinnamon rolls

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1/2 teaspoon cocoa powder

1/2 cup to 1 cup of cinnamon roll cream cheese frosting

Egg-shaped candies for decoration

Directions

Bake cinnamon rolls according to package instructions and allow to cool. While cinnamon rolls are cooling, combine coconut and cocoa powder. Spread cream cheese frosting onto cinnamon rolls. The frosting layer should be about 1/2 inch thick. Sprinkle shredded coconut onto cinnamon rolls. You want the outside edges to be throughly covered so it resembles a nest. Add egg-shaped candies to the center of the cinnamon roll.