INDIANAPOLIS – For more than 85 years, Easterseals Crossroads has been helping people with disabilities and their families live better lives.

On April 23rd, the organization is hosting a Community Day event at CAFE on 8902 E 38th St.

Several community organizations will be on hand, there’ll be giveaways and plenty of games, food and fun.

Easterseals Crossroads President and CEO David Dreith spoke with FOX59’s Melissa Crash about the event.