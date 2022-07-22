INDIANAPOLIS- Breakfast is an important meal for growing kids.

The benefits include improved problem solving skills, enhanced concentration, better muscle coordination, and help in maintaining a healthy weight.

Elilta Sawyers, a registered dietitian with Community Health Network, joined FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk about some of the items you can make in less than 10 minutes.

For a full list of back-to-school food items click here: https://www.ecommunity.com/healthminute/2018/10-tips-quick-packed-lunches