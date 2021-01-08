Easy playoff snacks for Colts game day

Indianapolis Colts fans will be tuning in Saturday to watch them take on the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Kylee’s Kitchen is sharing some snack recipes that you can munch on as you cheer on the Colts.

Horseshoe Chow

Horseshoe chow, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients

6 cups cereal

1/2 cup blue candy melts

1/2 cup white chocolate chips + 2 Tablespoons

1 cup peanut butter

2 to 3 cups powdered sugar

1 cup whole roasted almonds

Directions

Separate cereal into two large bowls. Set aside. Melt blue candy melts and 1/2 cup peanut butter together in medium microwave-safe bowl. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Melt white chocolate chips and 1/2 cup peanut butter together in medium microwave-safe bowl. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Pour blue mixture over 1 bowl of Chex cereal and stir gently with spatula until cereal is evenly coated. Pour whit chocolate mixture over the other bowl of Chex cereal and stir gently with spatula until cereal is evenly coated. Let the mixtures cool to room temperature, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add 1 cup powdered sugar to each bowl and mix until evenly coated. Let cool another 15 minutes and add more powdered sugar, 1/4 cup at a time, to each of the mixtures until it’s coated to your liking. Melt 2 Tablespoons white chocolate and pour into sandwich bag. Cut very, very small corner of bag and draw football laces on almonds. Allow white chocolate to dry before adding to the rest of the mix.

Colts Player Cookies

Colts Player Cookies, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients

6 ounces blue candy melts

12 Nutter Butter cookies

2 Tablespoons white chocolate

24 mini candy eyes

2 Tablespoons dark chocolate

Directions

Line baking sheet with parchment paper or nonstick aluminum foil and set aside. Melt blue candy melts in small microwave-safe bowl. Dip the bottom half of each of the cookies in the blue candy melts, allowing excess to drip back into the bowl. Place cookies on baking sheet to harden. Repeat with the other end of the cookie, taking care to only dip the cookie about halfway toward the center. Place cookies back on baking sheet to harden. Melt white chocolate in small microwave-safe bowl. Pour into plastic bag and cut small piece off one bottom corner of bag. Use bag to pipe helmet line, collar line, and numbers onto cookies. Also, make two small dots where the eyeballs should go, and adhere the mini candy eyes onto the cookies. Melt dark chocolate in small microwave-safe bowl. Pour into plastic bag and cut small piece off one bottom corner of bag. Use bag to pipe 2 horizontal lines and 2 vertical lines in empty space to resemble face masks.

Spinach Artichoke Puff Pastry Football

Spinach Artichoke Puff Pastry Football, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients for the spinach artichoke dip

2 cups baby spinach

7 ounces artichoke hearts, drained

4 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dill

1 teaspoon hot sauce

Ingredients for the football

1 sheet puff pastry

Egg wash (1 egg + 1 Tablespoon water)

4 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

Directions for the spinach artichoke dip

Place spinach in bowl with 1 Tablespoon water and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Microwave on high for 1 minute; leave covered 15 minutes to cool. Drain spinach well and add to medium bowl. Chop artichoke hearts and add to bowl. Add remaining dip ingredients and mix until thoroughly combined. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

Directions for the football

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove puff pastry sheet from packaging and place on parchment paper. Cut corners of puff pastry with pizza cutter to resemble football. Use pizza cutter to make 12 cuts (about 1 inch apart) across football. Repeat on the other side. Important note: Do not cut all the way through the center. Leave at least 1 inch in the center so everything stays together. Spread spinach artichoke dip on each of the strips. Twist the strips in the same direction. Brush egg wash over the entire football. Bake for 15 minutes. While it’s baking, beat cream cheese with sour cream until smooth. Place mixture into plastic bag and cut medium piece off one bottom corner of bag. Remove football from oven and use bag to pipe on football laces. Return to oven and bake an additional 5 to 7 minutes, or until puff pastry is golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for about 5 minutes before transferring to platter to serve.