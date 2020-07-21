INDIANAPOLIS– Are you tired of going to the grocery store only to see bare aisles of cleaning supplies because of the coronavirus crisis?
There is one eco-friendly cleaning disinfectant that can be made in seconds and for less than 10 cents a gallon. Matt Granite, also known as “the deal guy” shows us the product.
Eco-friendly cleaning disinfectant made in seconds
INDIANAPOLIS– Are you tired of going to the grocery store only to see bare aisles of cleaning supplies because of the coronavirus crisis?