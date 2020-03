Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind - Ballet is taking over Noblesville! En Pointe Indiana Ballet will perform a new, original show Valentine's Day weekend.

The show is called "Curiosity," and showcases some of the best in ballet in central Indiana. Two of the performers stopped by FOX59 to talk about the show and what to expect.

The shows will be performed Friday, February and Saturday, February 15. Performances take place at Noblesville High School.