Chef Terry Anthony, the executive head chef and owner of The Block Bistro & Grill joined FOX59 Morning News to talk about a special event happening downtown on Sunday, September 3.
You can find more information here.
by: Alexis Myers
Posted:
Updated:
Chef Terry Anthony, the executive head chef and owner of The Block Bistro & Grill joined FOX59 Morning News to talk about a special event happening downtown on Sunday, September 3.
You can find more information here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now