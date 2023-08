Crossfit Westfield is honoring local heroes by hosting an event called “End of Watch Workout!”

The goal is to give back to those who serve and protect our communities.

Owner of Crossfit Westfield, JD east, and Chief Deputy John Lowest with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the FOX59 studio to talk more on the August 19 event.

To register for the event, click here.

To learn more about the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation, click here.