Enjoy Labor Day weekend with a refreshing cocktail from Jeptha Creed Distillery.

Image via Jeptha Creed Distillery

P.T.O. (PATIO TIME OFFICIAL)

  • 2 oz. Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Bourbon
  • ½ sour
  • ¼ pure honey
  • ½ oz. lemon juice
  • Lemon wheel (garnish)

Combine Jeptha Creed Bourbon, sour, honey and lemon juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Then pour into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with lemon wheel. Serve.

Image via Jeptha Creed Distillery

DAY OFF PLEASURES

  • 1.5 oz.  Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka
  • ½ oz. Raspberry liqueur
  • 4 oz. lemonade
  • Raspberry and lemon triangles (garnish)

Combine Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka, raspberry liqueur and lemonade in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Then pour into tall serving glass with ice. Garnish with raspberry and lemon. Serve.