Enjoy Labor Day weekend with a refreshing cocktail from Jeptha Creed Distillery.

Image via Jeptha Creed Distillery

P.T.O. (PATIO TIME OFFICIAL)

2 oz. Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Bourbon

½ sour

¼ pure honey

½ oz. lemon juice

Lemon wheel (garnish)

Combine Jeptha Creed Bourbon, sour, honey and lemon juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Then pour into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with lemon wheel. Serve.

Image via Jeptha Creed Distillery

DAY OFF PLEASURES

1.5 oz. Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka

½ oz. Raspberry liqueur

4 oz. lemonade

Raspberry and lemon triangles (garnish)

Combine Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka, raspberry liqueur and lemonade in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Then pour into tall serving glass with ice. Garnish with raspberry and lemon. Serve.