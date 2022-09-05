Enjoy Labor Day weekend with a refreshing cocktail from Jeptha Creed Distillery.
P.T.O. (PATIO TIME OFFICIAL)
- 2 oz. Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Bourbon
- ½ sour
- ¼ pure honey
- ½ oz. lemon juice
- Lemon wheel (garnish)
Combine Jeptha Creed Bourbon, sour, honey and lemon juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Then pour into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with lemon wheel. Serve.
DAY OFF PLEASURES
- 1.5 oz. Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka
- ½ oz. Raspberry liqueur
- 4 oz. lemonade
- Raspberry and lemon triangles (garnish)
Combine Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka, raspberry liqueur and lemonade in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Then pour into tall serving glass with ice. Garnish with raspberry and lemon. Serve.