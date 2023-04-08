The American Legion Department of Indiana announces that enrollment for camp this summer is open! It’s a week long camp open to high school students interested in a possible career in criminal justice, law enforcement, and forensic science.​ Ron Patterson with Fortville American Legion, and Indiana State Police Sgt. Danielle Elwood, join the show to talk more about the program. You can find more information and enrollment details on their website.

