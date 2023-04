More than 70,000 Hoosiers live with epilepsy, the neurological disease that causes seizures. This weekend, a walk to end epilepsy will be held at Butler, to raise awareness and fund to find a cure. The ultimate goal is to let people with epilepsy no longer live in fear of their next seizure. Jojo Gentry joined Angela on the red couch to share more about the event. For more information, click here.

