INDIANAPOLIS– The countdown is on for Super Bowl 55. The Chiefs take on the Bucs in Tampa in Sunday. As you know, sports betting is legal in Indiana and many may want to place a friendly wager on the game. But, if you’re a novice at sports betting our we can walk you through what you need to know.

Jason Logan is a senior industry analyst for covers.com. It’s a website with sports betting information. He explains what you need to know before placing a bet.