INDIANAPOLIS– Because of the pandemic you’re probably not using a lot of coins. Many people are going cashless and that’s causing a problem with coin circulation. We talk to Sherri Reagin.
She’s the chief financial officer for North Salem state bank and a member of the U.S. coin task force. For more information, click here.
Expert says no coin shortage, rather no coin circulation
