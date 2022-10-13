The leaves are finally changing and fall colors are nearing their peak. But, just as quick as the leaves change, the trees will become bare once again. So, now is the best time to take advantage of the fall beauty across the state.

Did you know Indiana is home to 30 National Natural Landmarks that are perfect for a fall hike or stroll? Cliff Chapman with Central Indiana Land Trust, Inc. joined FOX59 this morning to tell us about a few of them.

To learn more about any of Indiana’s National Natural Landmarks, click here.