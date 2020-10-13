Fall Festival at Fishers Agripark

FISHERS – The Fishers Agripark opened back in July, 2020, but the pandemic meant the opening was not as grand as officials may have liked. Now, increased operations are going strong, and they are welcoming you for some family fun.

On Sunday, October 17, the park will host a fall festival, suitable for people of all ages. FOX59 spoke with Marissa Deckert with Fishers Parks about the event.

As of 9:00 A.M. of October 13, reservations for the event were filled up, but a waitlist remains open.

For more information on reservations, and that waitlist, click here