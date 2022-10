INDIANAPOLIS- It’s that time of the year. Fall is now in full swing with many fun activities happening right here in Central Indiana.

From corn mazes to haunted hayrides, nothing beats those fall traditions, including those in Indianapolis.

Max Wing, Public Relations and Communications Manager of Downtown Indy, Inc., spoke with the FOX59 Morning Team Thursday about the upcoming events happening in October.

For more information on those events visit: https://downtownindy.org/subscribe.