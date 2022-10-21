INDIANAPOLIS — We may have seen our first snow of the season, but it’s still fall, and you’ve still got time to enjoy plenty of autumnal activities throughout central Indiana this weekend.

While Mother Nature may have thrown us for a loop this week, we’re back on schedule with warmer temperatures greeting Hoosiers with fall fun right around the corner… and what’s the only shape without corners?

The circle! That’s exactly where you’ll find the Circle SPARK Fest all weekend long. Get outside and enjoy yourself from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday on the western half of Monument Circle. There’s plenty of fun for all including artists, vendors with food and drink, live music, free pumpkin decorating and a whole lot more.

“It’s gonna be cool to see people out this weekend in the brisk fall weather just enjoying themselves as we get into the Halloween spirit and then Circle of Lights right around the corner so, come out,” Downtown Indy Inc. PR & Communications Manager Max Wing said. “There’s truly something for everybody – and it’s free!”

Circle SPARK Fest is a continuation of activations put on by Downtown Indy Inc. and their partner Big Car Collaborative, both have worked to offer free weekly programming at Monument Circle since the start of the summer.

“Circle SPARK Fest is kinda the grand finale, the cherry on top for us,” Wing said. ““Initially with SPARK, we thought, how do we engage the workforce doing those peak lunch hours? So, SPARK was kinda centered around that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays to get people out, meeting new people, and Circle SPARK Fest is a beautiful continuation of that. Not only that workforce, but the entire community.”

On top of the events aforementioned, will also be a “Wagon of Wonders” and artist Derek Tuder’s mobile art gallery and selfie studio.

“It’s just, you see this vibrant community together,” Wing said. “And specifically getting to highlight some of these independent artists across the city. It’s really important to give them a platform to amplify their talents.”

Other events scheduled this weekend include Carmel Clay Terrace’s Boo ’n Brew. The mall-wide trick-or-treatathon starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and runs til 6 o’clock. But don’t think this event is just for kiddos. While children 10 and under are encouraged to come, dressed in costumes, adults can venture to the beer garden where they can treat themselves to local craft beer with food options as well.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

And you could find yourselves with a bad case of the Sunday Scaries after you head to Victory Field for Rowdie’s Pumpkin Patch.

From noon to 3 p.m. you can enjoy hayrides around the warning track, pictures with Rowdie, trunk-or-treating the concourse area and even grabbing a pumpkin in the outfield.