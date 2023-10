INDIANAPOLIS — As the cool air is set to return soon, we’re throwing out our bright and summer-loving colors for the shades of autumn!

Beauty advisor with Merle Norman Cosmetics, Randee Purichia, shares which color pallets to get out, and how we can pair pops of colors in both our eyes and lips!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction [contact-form subject="Report a correction form submission"] [contact-field label="Your name" type="name" required="1"] [contact-field label="Your email" type="email" required="1"] [contact-field label="Report a typo or grammatical error" type="textarea" required="1"] [/contact-form] Suggest a Correction