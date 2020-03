Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind -- Navigating school closures and social distancing can be tricky, especially for younger kids. Finding ways to keep kids busy and off their phones is challenging. FOX59's Sherman Burdette may have a solution!

He stopped by Pottery by You on the north side to explain their "to-go-go" pottery and craft options.

For more information, and how to get these options delivered to your door, head to the following link: Pottery By You