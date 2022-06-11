INDIANAPOLIS – The second Saturday in June is Family Health and Fitness Day, a day for families to get together and be physically active.

One great way for the whole family to exercise together is riding bikes, and one local organization is making sure children learn the ins and outs of riding bikes and bike safety.

Nathan Smurdon with Nine13sports and Elizabeth Sons, a school-based service administrator for MHS Indiana, tell us why it’s so important to stay active and how to get your family involved.