Fan cutouts at Final Four to benefit United Way of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a new but familiar sight at sporting events this year.

Instead of fans in the stands, people are buying cutouts of themselves.

We saw it at the Super Bowl and now it’s happening at the Final Four.

Lucas Oil Stadium can only be at 25% capacity for the games and tickets are already sold out.

So, if you missed out, you can buy your own cutout for $100.

Part of the proceeds benefit United Way of Central Indiana.

Peter Hanscom, vice president of marketing and digital engagement for the United Way of Central Indiana shares what the funds raised will be used for.