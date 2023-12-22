Looking to make something festive and fun during your Christmas or New Year’s Eve celebrations? Mike Stone from the Lucas Bols Company joined Daniel in the studio to share some recipes and show how you can make them.

Merry & Bright

2 oz Pallini Raspicello Liqueur

½ oz Bols Amaretto Liqueur

3 oz Prosecco

4 oz Club Soda

Fresh Raspberries

Mint Sprig

Build cocktail in serving glass with ice. Stir gently with all ingredients. Garnish with mint sprig and raspberries.

Golden Cadillac

1 oz Galliano Authentico Liqueur

1 oz Bols Crème de Cacao White Liqueur

1 oz Heavy Cream

Shake all ingredients in an ice filled shaker. Then fine strain in a pre-chilled glass. Garnish with edible gold flakes.

New Year’s Abroad

1 ½ oz Bols Genever

¼ oz Bols Elderflower Liqueur

3 oz NUVO Sparkling Liqueur

½ oz Lemon Juice

Fresh Rosemary sprig

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the Bols Genever, lemon juice and Elderflower. Shake until well chilled. Strain the liquid into serving glass then top with Nuvo Sparkling. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.