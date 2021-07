INDIANAPOLS -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will give an update Wednesday on April's deadly mass shooting at a FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District will also participate.

On April 15th, eight people were shot and killed at the FedEx ground facility on Mirabel Road. The gunman, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, then turned the gun on himself and ended his life.