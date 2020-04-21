Financial adviser talks plummeting oil prices

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the first time in U.S. history, crude oil prices fell below zero.

Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us now to talk about what that means for Americans financially.

We asked him about the possibility of gas prices falling below one dollar a gallon and whether that was a good or bad thing.

“Typically, it’s a good thing,” responded Reeves. “However the problem is nobody’s driving. So other businesses are not being helped. It’s going to be a problem for the U.S. economy if things stay this way.”

