Finding confidence, getting ready for love this Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Not everyone has someone to celebrate Valentine’s Day with this year. People who have failed in a relationship can sometimes lose confidence in love.

But before you allow bitterness to set in, it’s important to remember that any relationship worth having is worth investing the time to develop it.

Julie Delucca-Collins is a certified holistic coach and the founder of “Go Confidently Services.” She’s got five tips to help us feel more confident in love.

For more information, head to her website.