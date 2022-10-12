A junior at Noblesville High School is taking part in a first-of-its-kind education apprenticeship that will give her a jump start on her teacher certification. Makenna Johnson will be able to graduate from college a year early thanks to the nation’s first registered apprenticeship program in special education.

Makenna and Carrie Lively, the executive director of the Hamilton County Pursuit Institute, both joined FOX59 this morning to tell us more about the first-of-its-kind program through Ball State University.

