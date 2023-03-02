In celebration of Read Across America Week, which kicks off today, Fishers District is holding a grand opening celebration for a brand-new Little Free Library. The purpose is to help foster a love for reading among area children.

The unveiling kicks off at 5 P.M. today, and there will be a children’s story reading, face painting, balloon twister, library-themed giveaways, and free tote bags for the first 50 people to attend.

