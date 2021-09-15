Fishers Masterchef: Legends contestant previews finale

INDIANAPOLIS– Our Fishers contestant, Kelsey Murphy is in it to win it. She’s up against two other home cooks battling to be crowned America’s next Masterchef. Winning the title won’t be easy. It’s the first time the finalists have all been women. Kelsey, Suu and Autumn have to complete an appetizer round in front of legendary Chef Curtis Stone while their fellow top ten contestants cheer them on. Then they’ve got one last chance to impress with their entree and dessert dishes. In the end only one will win the Masterchef title, trophy and $250,000.