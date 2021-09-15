Fishers Masterchef: Legends contestant previews finale

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- A traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Greenfield led an Indiana State Trooper finding a stash of nearly 20 pounds of fentanyl product.

Felix Bacerra Aguilera, 39, of California is charged with dealing in a narcotic, a Level 2 felony; possession of a narcotic, a Level 3 felony and possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.