Fishers Masterchef: Legends contestant talks injury

INDIANAPOLIS– This week on Masterchef: Legends we saw two episodes and Fishers contestant Kelsey Murphy had her toughest time yet. In the first episode Kelsey actually cut the tip of her thumb off. It was a major injury, but she managed to stay calm and continue the competition. Her team won the challenge and she advanced to the top five. The second episode was a French bistro inspired challenge. Kelsey was praised for her first dish of French onion soup. But after a disastrous and emotional second course, she landed in the bottom two for the very first time. She barely survived elimination. She joined us in studio to talk about the rough week.