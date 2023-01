Parents – the time is now. Registration has already opened for some summer camps for your kids, including those being offered by Fishers Parks. Whether your child is into art, sports or stem activities- they’ve got plenty of fun options to choose from.

Director of Recreation and Wellness at Fishers Parks, Jacob Reardon McSoley, joined us this morning with everything you need to know!

To register for any of the summer camps offered by Fishers Parks, just click here.