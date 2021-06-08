Fishers Summer Concert Series returns for 2021

FISHERS — The annual summer concert series is back, and with a full slate of musical performers to satisfy any type of music fan. Concerts started on June 1, and will run until Sept. 4. Performances can be seen weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday’s. Each concert is free and open to the general public.

FOX59 spoke with Marissa Deckert with Fishers Parks about this year’s slate of musical guests, as well as what the fan experience will look and sound like.

For more information on the Fishers Summer Concert series, click here

You can also see previous coverage from FOX59 of the concert series here