FISHERS — Kelsey Murphy is making quite the name for herself in front of a national audience. She’s part of the top 15 on FOX’s hit show “MasterChef,” competing for a chance to win $250,000. Murphy survived her first elimination challenge and has her sights set on the next levels of the competition.

FOX59 spoke with Murphy, spolier-free, about her experience on the show, the other contestants and what viewers can expect going forward.

“MasterChef” airs on FOX59 Wednesday’s at 8 p.m.