Fishers woman wins Amazon reality competition show

INDIANAPOLIS — Have you heard of the show 2 Minute Drill on Amazon Prime?

Entrepreneurs have just two minutes to pitch their product for a chance to win $50,000 in cash and prizes.

A Fishers woman competed on the premiere episode, pitching her pajamas for women with night sweats. Spoiler alert: she won!

Laura Musall is the co-founder of “Cool Revolution.” She explains how she got on the show.

For more information, head to her website.

