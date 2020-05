INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fletcher Place Community Center is gearing up for its annual Culinary Collage fundraiser, and this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it’s going to be virtual!

The event will take place on Sunday, May 17. There’ll be an online auction, as well as a special appearance by Silly Safaris.

We caught up with Fletcher Place Executive Director Melissa Drew and Amazon John from Silly Safaris to find out how you can help Hoosiers in need.