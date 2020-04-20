Focusing on financial future during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The pandemic has not only disrupted society as a whole, but the economy as well.



Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers discussed what factors are weighing in on investors and the balance of our health versus our economic struggles.

“Volatility is here to stay,” said Reeves. “Some companies are benefiting from this environment, but there are going to be many that remain extremely weak. Some are going to need government help to survive.”

Watch the video to hear Reeves’ take on whether even more severe financial hardships are still to come.



