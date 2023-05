Football season hasn’t started yet, but if you’re a diehard Colts fan– there’s a new way to keep up with the team off the field, thanks to a new social media handle.

Hayden Barnack with the Colts joined FOX59 Wednesday morning to explain how @ColtsLife on social media is now the new, official home of the Colts fandom, bringing you off-the-field events, fashion, giveaways and gameday.

If you’d like to check out the new ‘Colts Life’ Twitter, click here – and for the new Instagram, click here.