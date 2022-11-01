For the second year in a row, Purdue University is the only university to make the inaugural list of ‘Brands That Matter’ from business magazine Fast Company. The list honors companies and nonprofits that quote, “give people compelling reasons to care about them.” Of this year’s honorees, only 13 made a follow-up appearance including Purdue.

Ethan Braden, chief marketing and communications officer for Purdue, joined FOX59 this morning to talk about some of the reasons Purdue is a Brand That Matters.

