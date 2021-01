INDIANAPOLIS– Many recognize the mascot handler of Butler’s “Blue three” also known as Trip.While Michael Kaltenmark and Trip were busy representing Butler, Michael fell ill and needed a Kidney transplant. One year ago he received a kidney from his brother.

He’s been recovering ever since with Trip by his side, because both are now retired from mascot duties. Michael talks to us about the past year, trip’s retirement and how successor “Blue four” is doing.