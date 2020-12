INDIANAPOLIS– Due to the pandemic many of you will be spending a lot of time at home on Christmas. That probably means time spent in front of the TV. And if you’re a football fan, this a great time to watch.

The NFL regular season is winding down and the playoff race is heating up, with the colts looking very good. We spoke to former colts wide receiver Pierre Garcon about the games he’s going to watch and what he thinks of colts quarterback Philip Rivers.