Former FBI special agent answers questions on inauguration security

INDIANAPOLIS– President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn in January 20, and officials are on high alert due to the threat of violence. Over the weekend, security precautions in D.C. were strengthened even more. The streets are surrounded by fences and roughly 25,000 national guard troops.

Most of the capital’s monuments and buildings are off limits, including the national mall. Simply put, this will be an inauguration unlike any other. Doug Kouns is a former FBI special agent and the owner of Veracity, a private investigations and consulting firm. He breaks down some of the precautions put in place.