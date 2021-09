LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Saturday marks 20 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

It’s a painful anniversary for the people who live and work in New York City, especially those who lost a loved one.

For first responders called to the scene that day, it’s a pain many carry on a daily basis.

Former member of the FDNY Kevin Kelly was working with fire engine 289 when his crew was called to the world trade center.

He walks us through that morning and what it was like to get the call.