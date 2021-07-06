Former NFL pro’s foundation helping Indiana teens

INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Light is a three-time Super Bowl champion with New England Patriots. He spent his entire 11 year NFL career with the team, but before that, he was a Purdue Boilermaker. During his time with the Patriots, he and his wife, Susie created the Light Foundation. The mission is to help teens develop the necessary skills to create successful futures.

Susie Light is originally from Hammond, Indiana and this year, five teens from that area were selected to join the foundation’s leadership academy. FOX59 spoke with both Matt Light and Jalen Granberry, a recent graduate, about the foundation and how to get involved.

For more information on the Light Foundation, click here