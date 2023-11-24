INDIANAPOLIS — Are you looking for a good book to read during the holiday season?

Former Vice President and Indiana native Mike Pence is out with a new book titled “Go Home for Dinner”.

It speaks to values he believes we should embrace, not just at the holidays, but all year round.

His daughter Charlotte, a best-selling author, joins him on FOX59 to talk about what it was like to work together on this book.

Plus, Pence shares why a focus on family is important and recalls times when it hasn’t always been easy.

You can attend Mike Pence’s book signing on Saturday November, 25th at the Barnes and Noble in Carmel. That takes place at 4 p.m.