Did you know May is Foster Parent Appreciation Month? We are thanking all the foster parents out there for their service and work to help make the lives of children better. The Villages’ staff is marking this time to not only show appreciation for their foster parents, but also raise awareness about the need for more foster parents. Pam Knight and Sam Bonty joined Daniel on the red couch to share more. For more information, click here.

