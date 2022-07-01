Celebrate America’s independence with some adult beverages.

Jeptha Creed is sharing some patriotic recipes to help you ring in the Fourth of July.

“Berry” Patriotic

2 oz. Jeptha Creed Lemonade Moonshine Whiskey

1 oz. Lime Juice

1 oz. Orange Liqueur

3 strawberries

Handful of blueberries

Ice

Add Lemonade Whiskey, lime juice and orange liqueur in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Build serving glass with blueberries on bottom of the serving glass. Then fill with ice on top of blueberries. Strain cocktail into serving glass and top with chopped fresh strawberries. Serve with straw!

Red, White, & Booze Punch

8 oz. Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka

750 ml Bottle of Red Wine

1 pint of Blueberries

1 sliced apple

2 sliced nectarine oranges

2 cinnamon sticks

Red, White and Blue Rocket Popsicles

In a large pitcher combine Vodka, Wine and Cinnamon sticks then stir. Add in fresh blueberries, sliced apple and sliced nectarines. Let chill before serving. Once completely chilled then serve with Rocket Popsicles dipped inside guests’ individual serving glasses.