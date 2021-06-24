Join us for FOX59 On the Road at Conner Prairie on Friday, July 2

FISHERS, Ind. — After a 2-year hiatus, we’re taking FOX59 Morning News back on the road.

If you can remember back to pre-pandemic times long, long ago, we packed up twice in the summer of 2019 to do live shows at Fishers’ Nickel Plate District Amphitheater and the Greenwood Amphitheater.

This time we’re headed to Conner Prairie in Fishers, one of the country’s most visited outdoor museums and Indiana’s first Smithsonian-affiliated museum.

Come watch us live from 7 to 10 a.m., meet the anchors, and check out some of the behind-the-scenes production that goes into the show. The event is free and open to the public.

We’ll entertain you with food, music and vendors. After the show, Conner Prairie is offering free admission to anyone who wants to enter the grounds, stepping back in time to life in the 1800s.

You’ll learn about new exhibits coming to Conner Prairie, including one highlighting the history of Black settlers moving to Indiana, plus upcoming events like a hot air balloon festival, Symphony on the Prairie, fall and Halloween attractions and 21-plus events.

We’ll also introduce you to new and unique things to do this summer and beyond throughout Hamilton County.

Plenty of free parking is available the day of the event in Conner Prairie’s two middle parking lots by the Welcome Center. Use the map below as a reference, and you can download a larger copy here.

Map courtesy of Conner Prairie

Please avoid parking in areas reserved for employees, as well as the smaller, private lot marked on the map by number 48.

Guests should enter through the Symphony on the Prairie gate, indicated on the map near “1859 Balloon Voyage.”

We’re still finalizing some of the guests and entertainment, so this story will be updated with additional details as we have them.

Can’t wait to see you there!

Questions? Fill out the form below and tell us what you’d like to know.