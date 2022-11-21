In today’s Pay It Forward segment, The Damien Center joined FOX59 to share how you can pay it forward by helping the clients and families they serve over the holidays. The president and CEO of the Damien Center, Alan Witchey, joined FOX59 this morning with the details.

If you’d like to pay it forward with a holiday meal or gift help to the Damien Center, click here.

