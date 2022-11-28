Over the weekend we watched some local high school football teams battle it out in the state finals. But in a few weeks, a local youth football team will take the field to participate in the youth national championships in Florida. It’s the first team ever to be invited from Indiana at the 8U level from Indiana to participate in this championship.

Gil Leija also known as “Coach G,” wanted to create a safe place for our youth and guide and help raise future generations into community leaders. So, he created the Indy Firehawks 8U team made up of 22 members from across Indianapolis.

Coach G along with two players from the team – 9-year-old Ty Walker and Phortaine Hardiman joined FOX59 this morning to talk about their excitement for the upcoming game and what the team means to them.

If you would like to learn more about the Indy Firehawks 8U team – you can connect with them on Facebook and find out about their mission to get to Florida, just click here.