This morning, we’re sharing how a community in Central Indiana is paying it forward to help one of their own.

On February 6th, 2023, the Swayzee Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical emergency for Nanette Marden. Nanette was rushed to Marion Health and later flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital where it was determined her heart was only functioning at 5% capacity.

Medical professionals determined she needed to have an LVAD (Left Ventricular Assist Device) placed. This is a battery-operated device that flows blood to the body. But by being battery operated, a risk is posed if the power were to go out.

Swayzee volunteer firefighters Brain Hall, Tyler Bundrick and his wife, Chelsie, joined FOX59 this morning to share their mission to raise funds to help purchase a generator for her home to continue to charge batteries in case of a power outage.

