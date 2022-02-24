INDIANAPOLIS– The 3 time Emmy winning docu-series “Cheer” on Netflix is back and better than ever. It follows the ups and downs of Navarro College’s competitive cheer squad as they work to win a coveted national title. A second season premiered in January, and the show is as gripping and dramatic as ever.

Now, the show is hitting the road. The “Cheer Live” tour features fan favorites from both Navarro College and rival Trinity Valley. Cheer stars like Morgan Simianer will be among those stopping here in Indy in June.

We spoke to Simianer, and Navarro’s charismatic coach Monica Aldama. “Cheer Live” will be at White River State Park on June 29 at TCU Ampitheater.